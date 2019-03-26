Man fighting for life after being attacked by suspected robbers

A newly wed identified as Shuaibu Eya is currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Keffi, Nasarawa State, after he was attacked with cutlass by suspected armed robbers on Monday,

on his way back to the state capital after his wedding and thanksgiving service held on March 23 and 24 in his village. Read report below:



Please your prayer is needed, for this young man in the hospital keffi, his name is shuaibu eya from onda kana NASA raw a local government,

nasarawa state, he just got married on the 23th of this month been Saturday 2019,on his way back from NASA raw a for their thanks giving, arm robbers just attacked him and use cutlass on him every where, currently is in nagari hospital keffi.”