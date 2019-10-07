A man hanging on a truck fell from it while on a speedy motion on the third mainland bridge on Sunday.

He was however, rescued by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officers on the bridge.

The young man, identified as Lookman, was stranded around 2:00am on the mainland before hanging on to a truck enroute Lagos Island.

When he noticed that he was being driven beyond his preferred stop which was Adekunle Bus Stop, Lookman jumped down while the truck was on speed, losing balance and falling to the ground in the process.

Fortunately, he was rescued by RRS officers and given first aid before he was handed to Police Officers from Adekunle Police Station.