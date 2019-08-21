A 62-year-old man, Emmanuel Amuda, appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday for allegedly obtaining N3.5 million from a woman under the guise of selling a property to her.

Amuda, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and issuance of a dud cheque.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the police.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 6, 2018 and July 2, 2019 at No. 14, Taiwo Alade Close in Anjorin, Alagbado, near Lagos.

He said that Amuda obtained N3.5 million from one Olubukola Oshikoya, under the pretense of selling a property to her, knowing same to be false.

Mameh said that when the complainant asked that her money be refunded to her, the defendant issued her a Zenith Bank cheque to the tune of N3.5 million, which was dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravenes Sections 287, 314(3) and 321 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The Magistrate, B. I. Bakare, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos state government.The case was adjourned until September 16 for mention.