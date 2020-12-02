Man dies in Imo over bride price payment

A 33-year- old electrician, Bright Odi has died in Imo after he was allegedly kicked on the scrotum by Victor Iwu over bride price payment, Daily Times gathered.

Odi who was an indigene of Umueje Obinze, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, was allegedly quarrelling with Iwu on how to share the bride price of their sister who got married on Sunday, November 29.

It was gathered that the victim fell and started writhing in pains after the kick. He was rushed to the hospital where he died the following day.

Angry youths yesterday besieged Iwu’s family home and set it ablaze when they didn’t meet him there

According to the Nation, the interim Chairman of Owerri West, Okechukwu Enyioha, said he has called security agencies to take over the matter.

Police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu said the Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal and Intelligence Department for investigation.