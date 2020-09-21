Man City confirms IIkay Gundogan is COVID-19 positive

Manchester City midfielder, IIkay Gundogan is the third player to contract coronavirus in recent weeks.

READ ALSO: Carabao Cup: Liverpool to meet Arsenal or Leicester City

A statement from City read, “Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine, “

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

Manchester City missed the opening weekend of the Premier League to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season due to their involvement in the Champions League.

Daily Times gathered that Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez also contracted the novel coronavirus this month.