According to reports, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur had scouts to watch Angola youngster Eduardo Camavinga in action in Rennes’ 2-1 win over PSG.

The 16-year-old was outstanding at the Roazhon Park on Sunday with his fine performance in the middle of the park and also provided the assist for Romain Del Castillo’s match-winning goal.

Camavinga has been likened to Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante for his marshalling displays.