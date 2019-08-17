Gabriel Jesus had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR as Manchester City dropped points at home for the first time since December 2018 with a 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Raheem Sterling headed City ahead in the first half, but Erik Lamela swiftly equalised from distance.

Sergio Aguero flicked home before Lucas Moura nodded in soon after coming on.

Jesus then swept home in injury time, but it was ruled out for a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

It was a frustrating result for Manchester City in their first home game of the season, particularly after beginning their title defence with a 5-0 win at West Ham last weekend.

The home fans greeted the final whistle with boos directed at VAR as the disallowed goal stirred memories of City’s Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Tottenham last season.