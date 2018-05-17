Man bites his dog, claims it’s to teach it a lesson

Florida man, Patrick Shurod Campbell, 27, was booked into Palm Beach County’s Main Detention Centre, allegedly for abusing his dog, Dimitri.

Authorities received a complaint about the abuse after a 911 caller reported hearing “slamming noises” from Campbell’s apartment, according to the arrest report.

Policemen arrived and talked to the suspect’s roommates. They said the noise was caused by Campbell disciplining the dog, adding that “he beat the hell out of him.”

Upon questioning, Campbell said Dimitri was in the bedroom closet. The room smelled like urine and faeces, the arrest report said.

There was a “red like substance” on the carpet that was consistent with blood, and more of it on a recliner arm rest.

The couch was pushed against the closet door, and Campbell moved it away. The closet was dark and the police saw that Dimitri seemed to be shaking, ears flat. The dog had a “red like substance” on his right ear consistent with blood.

Upon questioning, Campbell said Dimitri was in the bedroom closet. The room smelled like urine and faeces, the arrest report said.”

There was a “red like substance” on the carpet that was consistent with blood, and more of it on a recliner arm rest.

The couch was pushed against the closet door, and Campbell moved it away. The closet was dark and the police saw that Dimitri seemed to be shaking, ears flat. The dog had a “red like substance” on his right ear consistent with blood.

PUNCH