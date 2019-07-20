The 20-year-old woman, Blessing John, who was arrested by the police for allegedly biting her boyfriend’s manhood, has been bailed by the same boyfriend.

Blessing was arrested on July 5 and detained at the Lagos state Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos for biting her boyfriend’s manhood in a bid to escape alleged rape.

A police source at the SCIID disclosed that the boyfriend, simply identified as Johnson was discharged from hospital on July 15, after selling his property to pay his medical bill.

The source who preferred anonymity said that Johnson came to the SCIID immediately he left the hospital on the same day to bail his girlfriend, disclosing that “he came prophesying his love for Blessing, his girlfriend and requested to bail her with immediate effect, adding that he has no intention of taking her to court.

“Johnson disclosed that he also sold his mobile phone to get money for the hospital bill. He said he didn’t know when the doctor invited the police as he did not ask him to do so.

“He told us that he still loves her and signed an affidavit to get her released to him on bail.”

Blessing John was arrested for allegedly biting the manhood of her boyfriend, while allegedly trying to escape from being raped. Upon her arrest, Blessing had confessed that she was in pain when she committed the act.

“Johnson is my boyfriend; he works as a hotel manager. We have been dating for six months and he promised to help me with my curriculum vitae when he asked me to meet him at his friend’s place at Surulere on July 5. I called him to confirm if he had his resume with him and he told me that I would just edit and add my personal information.

“He said he had it with him, so I proceeded to his place with the intention of getting the CV and leaving early, so that I can use it the next day. When I got to his friend’s place, we went to a bar around there, where he and his friend had a drink. They then asked me to go with them to their brother’s place, which I declined, saying I had to be home early.

“We all went home together, where his friend gathered some pieces of stuff and we saw him off, after which we returned to his place. When I asked him for the CV, he said he didn’t bring it and I told him I was leaving. He got angry and said why will I just come and go like that. So, I asked him what was the point in waiting, since I was not able to get what I came for.

“He tried taking my clothes off, which I refused and he slapped me twice. He took off his clothes and was putting on boxers and singlet, while he held on to my breast to pin me down,” Blessing narrated.

She said at a point, she held on to his manhood and told him to leave her, but he refused, adding that “I told him I was on my menstrual period and that he should wait until Sunday, but he insisted on checking.

“Usually, we see more than once in a week, but the last time I saw him was a week ago. In fact, I was with him when I started having menstrual pains. I was surprised he didn’t believe me. Johnson insisted on having sex with me and when I refused, he hit me on my back. I was so pained that I bit his manhood. I didn’t mean to harm him.”