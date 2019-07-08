Our reporter

An Igbosere High Court in Lagos state has sentenced a young man, Obinna Udefi to 14 years imprisonment for the death of his younger sister, Oluchi, in 2009.

He was convicted on a one -count of involuntary manslaughter after the judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, discharged him of the offence of murder. The judge upheld the defendant’s argument made by his counsel, Grace Adenubi, that he did not deliberately kill Oluchi as claimed by the Lagos state government.

The state had alleged that Udefi stabbed Oluchi in the stomach with a broken bottle because she refused to give him food which led to her death.

He spent nine years in prison custody during the trial which began with Justice Adeniyi Adebajo, but was concluded by Justice Akintoye.

Justice Akintoye dismissed the state’s allegation and upheld Udefi’s argument that after he pushed Oluchi, she fell on a crate of empty bottles and landed on some of the bottles which had broken on the floor. A few hours later and in unclear circumstances, she died.

The judge held that “the prosecution has been unable to prove that this act of the defendant was intentional. I further find that while the prosecution was unable to prove a case of murder, it had been able to establish a case of manslaughter.”