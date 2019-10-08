Mararaba – A 32-year-old man, Usman Abdullahi, on Tuesday appeared in an Upper Area Court, Mararaba, Nasarawa state for allegedly threatening to ”deal” with his former wife for refusing to refund the dowry he paid on her.

Abdullahi, who resides in GRA, Lafia in Nasarawa state is charged with criminal intimidation, offence he denied committing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Godwin Ejeh, told the court that the complainant, Hajara Danladi of Mararaba Nasarawa state reported the matter at the Abacha Road Police Station on Sept. 15.

He alleged that the defendant went to his former wife’s shop and threatened to ”deal” with her if she fails to return the dowry he paid on her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 397 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shekarau adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for hearing. (NAN)