The police have arrested a middle-aged man, Oladosu Nureni, for killing two persons in Iwoye Village, Ogun state.

Nureni, who is also known as Otelee, had shot the deceased persons, Onifade Ajani and Olatunji with a dane gun sometime in March this year, which the suspect reportedly fled the area after the incident.

The state police command however, launched a manhunt for the suspect, which paid off as the suspect was arrested at Irogun-Ishaga on Wednesday.

Confirming the arrest, Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police is yet to determine the reason for the murder.

Oyeyemi said that, the area commander covering that jurisdiction, Chris Adeyeri, an assistant commissioner of police received information that the suspect was seen at Irogun-Ishaga Village.

When he got the information, the area commander said he mobilized his men and stormed the village, where the suspect was arrested and recovered from him are locally made gun, gun powder and assorted charms.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) for proper investigation and prosecution