The Lagos state police command have arrested Aliyu Ali Mohammed, pictured above, for having sexual intercourse with a 14 year old girl inside an uncompleted building in Peace estate.

A statement released by the state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, says Aliyu was arrested after one Harrison Chukwereuke, walked in on the suspect having sex with the girl in the building on Tuesday July 2nd.

Harrison reported the case at the Iba police station. The suspect was immediately arrested and is currently in police custody. He will be chaged to court soon.