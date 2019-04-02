Man arrested for alleged raping 6-year-old girl in Ebonyi

Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

A 21-year-old man, Uchechukwu Obura, a native of Egushi in Ebyia-Unupfu community, Abakaliki Local Government of Ebonyi state has been arrested for allegedly raping a 6-year -old girl.

The suspect while confessing to the crime at the Neighborhood Vigilante office, Nkaliki sub-urban in Abakaliki, told our correspondent that he lured the victim, little Nwifuru (other names withheld) into their bathroom, where he undressed her and had carnal knowledge of the little girl.

He said that “I took her to the bathroom when I wanted to bathe and pulled off her wears and had sex with her. It was an eyewitness who saw us that reported to her parents.”

He further narrated that he was led by the devil to commit such an unholy act and appealed to the family for forgiveness.

Father of the victim, Mr. Nwifuru Joseph Chukwuma, expressed displeasure over the development and lamented that he never believed that such a calamity would befall his daughter.

He vowed to pursue the case through all relevant authorities so that it would serve as deterrent to others.

“I have been living in the same yard with Uchechukwu for over six years now, but I feel so pained that he engaged my little daughter into such trauma and at first, he denied it until we went to the hospital where it was confirmed.

“We are from the same place, but I appeal that the law takes its course in this issue, so that it will serve as deterrent to others who nurse such unholy act,” the father added.