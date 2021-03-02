 Man accuses wife of spitting in his food, seeks divorce

2nd March 2021
by Our Correspondent
A school teacher, Mr Yemi Ogayemi, on Tuesday accused his wife Funmi, before a Customary court in Jikwoyi, Abuja for spitting in his food.

The petitioner, who resides in Jikwoyi, made the allegation in a divorce petition before the court.

“I can’t continue to live with this woman. She wants to kill me.

”She has been exhibiting vile behaviours. Like spitting in my food. I don’t know if it’s normal or has any negative or spiritual implications.

”I don’t want to continue with this union. She also predicted that I will die this year. I don’t know if she has plans to kill me before the end of this year, “ he said.

The petitioner also told the court that his wife said that if he sleeps with her, that he will die.

The respondent, Funmi, who is a full-time house wife, in her defense said:” I did all that my husband said. I have begged him to forgive me and he said he has forgiven me. I wonder why he is saying it here again “.

The presiding judge, Jemilu Jega adjourned the matter until March 9, for judgment.

