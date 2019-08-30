A 59-year-old man, Emmanuel Oladipupo, was on Friday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged breach of public peace.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 29, along Shitta Akerele Bus/Stop, Surulere, Lagos.

Osayande said that Oladipupo assaulted the complainant, Mr Adebanjo Adeleke, by hitting his car from the driver’s side.

The prosecution said the defendant failed to acknowledge that he was at fault.

According to Osayande, infuriated by the action, the complainant forced his way into the defendant’s car to prevent him from escaping.

She said Oladipupo had discountenanced Adeleke’s effort by driving him away against his will to an unknown destination.

The prosecution explained that it took the intervention of people to track the run-away defendant, who held Adeleke against his will.

Osayande said the action of the defendant contravened Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the defendant bail of N100, 000 with two sureties.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for mention. (NAN)