Man, 53, in court over alleged N690, 000 fraud

A 53-year-old estate agent, Joshua Daudu was on Friday brought before an Ikeja Magistrate Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N690, 000 from a man and failing to rent out an office space to him as promised.

Daudu, who resides at Ikeja, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing. The police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, said that the defendant committed the offence in August 2018, at Ogba, Lagos.

He said that the defendant collected the money from one Michael Oyadele, the complainant, adding that “the complainant approached the defendant for office space and after negotiations, the defendant asked him to pay N690, 000, which the complainant paid.

“After the defendant collected the money, he was nowhere to be found. Efforts made by the complainant to get the office space or retrieve his money proved unsuccessful, as the defendant refused to pick his calls,” Ogu said.

He said that the complainant reported the case and the defendant was eventually arrested, informing the court that the offence contravenes Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 stipulates 15 years for obtaining money under false pretence.

Magistrate J.A Adegun, granted the defendant bail of N100, 000 with two sureties, who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos state government and subsequently, adjourned the case until August 14 for mention.