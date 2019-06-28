A 44-year-old man, Mufutau Ogunmola has appeared before an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly kidnapping a toddler.

Ogunmola is facing charges of conspiracy and kidnapping to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 23 at about 11.00am at No. 1, Muritala Mohammed Way, Ebute Meta.

Uwadione said that the defendant kidnapped a three-year-old son to one Mrs. Amaka Ifeanyi, adding that the offence contravenes Sections 2 and 3 of Kidnapping Prohibition Law of Lagos state, 2017 which prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, remanded the defendant at the Ikoyi Prisons and adjourned the case until July 1.