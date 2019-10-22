Police recover N10m from kidnap gang, arrest 81 suspects

Kano – A 40-year-old man, Mohammed Mohammed, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Kwanar Tattarawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said the incident happened Tuesday morning, when the deceased went to have his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Rabiu Abbas at 10.05 a.m. that Mohammed’s body was found floating in the pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 10.25 a.m.

“He was conveyed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where the doctor confirmed him dead,” he said. (NAN)