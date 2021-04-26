Man, 38 Murders own cousin over N150 in Adamawa community

Tom Garba, Yola

A balance of N150 which led to a fight between Kelfari Jediel and his uncle’s son, Parambiu Alexander of Fotta community in Gombi Local Government Area, Adamawa state has resulted in a fatal death of the son.

The 38 year old Kelfari Jediel brutally murdered the 20 year old Parambiu during free for all which ensued between them over the balance which the suspect refused to give the young man.

It all began during sharing of money paid to the suspect and the victim for a job they had carried out on the 14th April, 2021, in the community.

Kelfari who is in police custody at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state Police Command in Yola at moment, narrated to NEWS PLATFORM that himself and the deceased were engaged in a plaster job on the aforestated date where they peacefully and successfully completed their job.

The father of 2 said that after they finished their job, they were paid their money, and that after sharing it, there was a balance of #150 which he supposed to have given the deceased but refused.

The accused stated that the victim stood his ground, and said that his balance must be given to him during which they started dragging each other over it.

He explained that one woman heard them quarrelling over the balance and decided to intervene where she gave the victim the sum of #150 so that peace will reign.

Kelfari further narrated that after the woman left, the deceased insisted that the original #150 balance must be given to him as according to him, the #150 given to him by the woman was a gift (dash) and not the balance.

He added that he rushed to the house of the deceased where he met his mother and narrated everything to her, and that she advised him to report the matter to the police.

According to him, on his way out of the house, the deceased caught him and began to fight during which the victim fell him on the ground and held his neck, and that he drew out a knife from his waist and stabbed him on his chest leaving him in a pool of blood.

He told Daily Times that Parambiu died on the way to health center in Fotta, and that he was later apprehended by the police in connection to the crime and deeply regretted his action.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said that the suspect is being investigated after which he will be charged to court for prosecution.