A 30-year-old man, Abednego Jacob, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter, has been docked at an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not given is facing trial on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police prosecutor, Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 29 at Mekuwen Street, Ikoyi, adding that Jacob unlawfully had sexual knowledge of the five-year-old girl by inserting his finger in her vagina.

Chukwudi said that the defendant went to the residence of the girl when her parents were out and defiled her. According to her, the offence contravenes Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

The defendant’s plea was, however, not taken.

Chukwudi therefore, urged the court to remand the defendant in prison pending the legal advice from the director of public prosecutions in the state.

The Magistrate, Mrs. K. O. Doja-Ojo ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison and that the case file be duplicated and sent to the director of public prosecutions for advice and thereafter, adjourned the case to August 7.