The police on Wednesday, arraigned a 25-year-old man, Olalusi Sunday, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged conduct of breach of peace and assault.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of conduct of breach of peace and assault.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Rep. Chinda advises constituents to obey regulations, restriction order

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 13 at about 8pm at Awedele area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant caused breach of peace when he laid ambush against one Seidu Idris on his way to buy bread.

Apata also alleged that the defendant assaulted the complainant when he hit his head with a stone which inflicted serious injury on him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 249(D) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Awosika adjourned the case until May 26 for hearing.