Man, 21, in court over alleged theft of property worth N430.000

A 21-year-old man, John Daniel, was on Friday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing Elemax generator and other valuable items valued N430.000.

Daniel of no fixed address is facing a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on Sept 25 at about 2.20 p.m. at Kajola Iboro Village, Atan Ota in Ogun.

Gbesi said that the accused and his accomplices conspired to steal Elemax generator and other valuable items worth N430,000.

The accused and his accomplices were caught in the act of committing the offence by the neighbours and handled over to the police, ‘’ he said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N200.000 with two sureties in like sum.