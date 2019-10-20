An 18-year-old boy, Elikor Ehud, has been arrested by operatives of the Ejigbo Police Division, for stealing N670,000 offering and tithe money, from a church, Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo.

Ehud who broke into the church on September 30, 2019, was arrested following a report by the Pastor of the church, Moses Nwoke.

According to Nwoke, unknown persons broke the wooden boxes placed on the altar meant for tithes and special seeds of faith offering and stole the money.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspect via a press statement issued on Sunday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, said: “ After a thorough and painstaking investigation conducted by Ejigbo Police Station, under the supervision of the Divisional Police Officer, the suspect was arrested on October 15, 2019.

Elikor Ehud

“ He confessed stealing the sum of N670,000 cash from the church boxes. He mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice. Efforts are emplaced to apprehend the said accomplice. The suspect will be charged to court.”

In another development, the Lagos PPRO stated that the leader of an armed robbery gang that operates around Lekki and Ajah has been arrested

The armed robbery kingpin, Ayobami Adegbite, 23, was arrested after the Langbasa police division received a distress call that some passersby were been attacked at Kekere bus stop, Adoh Ajah and UTC.

Bala in his statement said: “ The Langbasa Police Station received a distress call that some miscreants were attacking passersby at kekere bus stop Adoh Ajah and UTC, with dangerous weapons such as guns and cutlasses.

A team of Policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer Langbasa mobilized to the scene. On sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire but were overpowered by the police team.

“ Ayobami Adegbite, who led the gang, was arrested with one short gun, N16,000 cash and a digital camera snatched from a victim. The suspect confessed to the crime and has given some useful information concerning the operations of his gang.”

The PPRO noted that the operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Ikeja who have taken over the investigation, are on the trail of the fleeing members of the gang, while Investigation is ongoing.