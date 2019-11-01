Known for creating affordable housing packages that cut across all class irrespective of religion and social status, leading integrated housing development Company, Adron homes have unveil the 2019 edition of its Lemon Friday Promo scheme.

Speaking on the unveiling, the firm’s Group Executive Secretary, Ayo Omoniyi, said the idea was to assist people to acquire property, land and house with ease.

He said rather than buying clothes and toys for children on their birthdays, parents should invest on acquiring land and houses for their children with as small as N5, 000 monthly.

As an incentive to buyers, the company chief said various packages had been created.

He said: “We will be taking over 70 prospective customers to Dubai, who takes advantage of the various packages to buy-in-to any of our products. There are plans to give over 1,000 cows to the lucky ones to celebrate the yuletide season.”

However veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, known as Mama G reiterated the fact that the credibility of the company over time is the reason she can attest to the quality of services rendered and such urging the management of the estate to consider having an estate for stars, that will draw more attention to their business.

Social media sensation, Broda Shaggi expressed excitement to be associated with the brand stressing the need for parents, corporate bodies amongst others to invest in housing.

He said ‘ One things that stands this promo out is the fact that it has packages for all levels down to the unborn child which is a good initiative’ he said.

Other stars present at the unveiling includes Foluke Daramola Salako, Princess, Kola Olaiya, Funny Mallam to mention amongst others.