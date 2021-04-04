Maltina storms Enugu with Easter goodies for Oaklands Easter Fun Fair

By Mutiat Alli

Nigeria’s No 1 malt brand – Maltina is set to bring it’s new flavors, – Maltina Pineapple & Maltina Vanilla with other exciting goodies to the 5th Edition of the oakland easter fun fair taking place on April 4th & 5th 2021 at the famous Oakland Amusement Parks in Enugu

This event is the first in a series of activations tagged #MyhoodMyMaltina that will be happening in several states around the country, and is poised to be a wholesome experience for all.

In addition, members of the public who attend the event will enjoy the new exciting Pineapple and Vanilla flavoured Maltina for free while enjoying live performances and sharing happiness in fun-filled atmosphere Speaking on the upcoming event, Senior Brand Manager – Elohor Olumide-Awe said, “For us at Maltina, we have always been a brand that is centered around sharing moments of happiness with loved ones and those around us.

READ ALSO: Maltina Teacher of the Year 2017 emerges October 12

And this Easter, we want to go the extra mile by giving the residents of Enugu the opportunity experience our exciting Maltina Brand in an atmosphere that is packed with fun for every member of the family.

Through these activations, Maltina seeks to remind Nigerians of the need to create fun family moments in a relaxing environment with a refreshing mix of flavours while amplifying its message of sharing happiness About Maltina.