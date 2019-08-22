New Zealand speaker, Trevor Mallard is reportedly the first parliamentary speaker to be spotted in a trending video on social media, feeding a baby during plenary session.

In his twitter handle, Trevor Mallard wrote

‘’Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family.’’

Report said that the baby belongs to another parliamentarian, Tamati Coffey, who just returned from paternity leave. This is the first time in history a speaker is doing such.

Mallard, is a New Zealand politician, who was formerly the Member of Parliament for the Hutt South electorate, and is currently a list Member of Parliament and Speaker of the House.

He was a Cabinet minister in the Fifth Labour Government of New Zealand holding portfolios including Environment, Labour, Broadcasting, State Owned Enterprises, Rugby-world cup, and Education.

SBS NEWS