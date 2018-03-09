Mallam Yankee revs up Abuja life with re launch of switch night life club

Daily times on spot in Abuja can revealed that the night club , called switch nightlife club in Abuja that is been owned by Abuja big boy Kehinde Adegbite aka Malam Yankee has be re launched

Apart that he also unveiled the new partner, prince Bunmi Omisore at the glamorous ceremony

Daily times can also revealed that the club which is located inside Dabras Hotels in Wuse 2 has been on test-run since October last year

The grand shindig had top politician, socialites and Abuja corporate biggies and music from Kiss Daniel and Falz the bahd guy

The rebirth and unveiling ceremony is hoped to jerk up Abuja nightlife and correct the notion many have about the city as being too serious due to its status as the country s capital



Ajibade Alabi