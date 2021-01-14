Mali: ECOWAS mission calls for consultations with stakeholders to ensure transition process

The ECOWAS high-level mission led by ECOWAS Special Envoy, Mediator to Mali and former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has called for the reinforcement of consultations through open dialogue with stakeholders to ensure an inclusive Transition process.



Jonathan visited Mali from 11 to 12 January, to evaluate the transition process of Mali’s government.

In a communique released after the meeting with Mali’s government and National Transition Council on Wednesday, the Mission noted the progress made in the appointment of all the heads of the organs of the transition namely, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and the President of the National Transition Council.



The mission dissolved the CNSP following the establishment of the transitional organs and took note of the efforts being made by the Government on the security situation in the country.

According to the communique, “The Mission encouraged the Transitional Government to complete and communicate on a road map with an action plan indicating the various activities to be carried out while being respectful of the transition period scheduled for 18 months.



“The mission, insists on the necessity to reinforce consultation through open dialogue with all the stakeholders to ensure an inclusive Transition process. This will allow greater internal ownership of the various decisions relating to the transition, in particular the development of fundamental texts.



“As the Transition process is expected to lead to credible and transparent elections, the mission encourages the authorities to take into account as far as possible the resolutions made by the National inclusive Dialogue, in particular regarding elections management.



“On the social level, the mission urged the Transition authorities and social stakeholders to engage in dialogue to reach a solution that preserves interests of Mali.



“ The Delegation also expressed concerns about the recent arrests in connection with an alleged attempt of destabilisation. It urges towards compliance with legal procedures in force, in a transparent manner with respect of human rights.”



The mission also reiterated the solidarity of ECOWAS with the Government and the Malian people and expressed its willingness to accompany them in the process of achieving a successful transition.

The mission of the ECOWAS Mediator comprised HE Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of the ECOWAS Commission and General Francis A. BEHANZIN, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.



The mission also included Mahamat Saleh ANNADIF, Special Representative of the Office of the United Nations in Mali, head of MINUSMA, Mr. Fulgence Senior Representative of African Union to Mali and the Sahel a,i, Professor Hamidou BOLY, Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Mali, Mr. Desmond AGYEMANG-SAAH, Head of the Chancellery, Minister Counsellor of the Embassy of Ghana in Mali and Madam Sarah Bukar-Godwin Chargée d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.