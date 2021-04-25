Malaria, still a major public health challenge, says FG

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The federal government has said that malaria, an ancient endemic disease is still a major public health challenge in Nigeria with high morbidity and mortality.

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire who was speaking during an event organised to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day said that Nigeria alone contributes 27% of the global malaria cases and 23% of global malaria deaths.

While disclosing that Nigeria needs about N1trillion naira to effectively combat malaria in the country, Dr Ehanire, disclosed noted that the country required more than N350 billion to fight the disease in 2021 alone.

Dr Ehanire who lamented that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic altered both lifestyle and effective program implementation said, various infection adversely affected the uptake of malaria services.

He said, “The covid-19 pandemic in the last two years altered both lifestyle and effective program implementation, with concern that various infection would adversely affect uptake of malaria services.

“Many partners advised that malaria and other essential medical services should not be discontinued or interrupted in the pandemic response, lest a throwback to disease burden levels of year 2,000 occurred.

“The malaria program was able to hold its own by developing Business Continuity Plans and appropriate program implementation guidelines in face of pandemics”.

He further called on the private sector, various corporate organisations, and patriotic individuals to support the government to tackle malaria adding that the government was working to establish a Malaria Council that would help to drive domestic funding for the elimination of the disease.

“The commemoration of World Malaria Day provides the government with the opportunity to share the progress made, best practices, and create awareness on the scourge of malaria.

Malaria, a disease caused by a parasite spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes, kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

“As experts across the world step up efforts to combat the disease, a recent study shows that a malaria vaccine from the Oxford Institute is 77 per cent effective for the treatment of COVID-19.

“The study conducted by Oxford University and released on Friday indicated that clinical trials had been carried out on 450 children between the ages of five and 17 months.

“If safety is assured, health authorities say that it will become the key weapon in eliminating the disease, which is responsible for half a million deaths a year, mostly in children,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of health, Abdulaziz Mashi Abdullahi, stressed the need for positive action, collaborative efforts from all Nigerians reduce malaria burden.

This he said can be achieved through awareness creation, availability to antimalarial services and commodities, capacity strengthening and support for surveillance, Monitoring and Evaluation.

“The World Malaria Day commemoration provides the country and the global community with the opportunity to re-appraise our actions at individual, community, states and national levels towards combating the malaria scourge.

“The theme of this year’s WMD is Zero Malaria — Draw the line against Malaria while the slogan for us in Nigeria is: Stand Up — Take Action.

“This theme and slogan require that we take positive actions to ensure that together we work towards the reduction of the malaria burden.

“This could be through awareness creation, availability to antimalarial services and commodities, capacity strengthening and support for surveillance, Monitoring and Evaluation”, Abdullahi

said.

While commending all the partners for their contributions towards malaria elimination in Nigeria, Mashi expressed optimism that with their support, Nigeria will achieve the new malaria strategic plan targets by 2025.