Malami declines to appear, testify before Panel investigating Magu

By Andrew Orolua

My Non-appearance Constitutional – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has declined to testify before Justice Ayo Salami Panel of Inquiry probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

He said his non-appearance before Justice Ayo Salami Panel of Inquiry probing Magu was purely Constitutional and not based on any ulterior motive.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu the spokesman of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Malami which was made available to newsmen on Thursday .

According to the statement the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appearance or the appearance of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami ( SAN) to serve as a witness in any investigation should be a constitutional matter.

In establishing properiety or otherwise of the presence of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice whose responsibility is to hold constitutional order one must root same within the constitutional provisions.

The terms and wordings of invitation extended to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to Justice Ayo Panel of inquiry against Magu runs contrary to the Constitutional provisions.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is by the provision of the Constitution and extant laws empowered to serve supervisory role.

In the case of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been discharging the role effectively.