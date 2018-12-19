Maku still in governorship race – DG

Like this: Like Loading...

Director General, Maku Campaign Organisation, Dr. Nawani Aboki, has debunked rumour making the round that Hon. Labaran Maku of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has withdrawn from the 2019 Governorship race. He said this in a press statement made available to newsman on Tuesday in Lafia, and signed by the DG. He urged the general public and all supporters of Labaran Maku to ignore such fake rumour. “The attention of the Labaran Maku Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation has been drawn to certain rumours being peddled around Nasarawa State that his Hon. Labaran Maku, CON, is concluding plans to withdraw from the 2019 gubernatorial election in the State”. “The Campaign organisation wishes to inform the general public that this rumour is not only blatantly fake, false and misleading, but ultimately only exists in the dubious imagination of its peddlers,” he said. The statement described Mr. Labaran Maku as the front line candidate in the forthcoming governorship election and will not consider withdrawing from the race. “Hon. Maku is never known to chicken out of any contest, more so when all indications point to the fact that he will, by the grace of God, win the election”. Nawani however alleged that the political parties peddling the rumour are apparently gripped by the fear of their failure at the election and have therefore resorted to spreading the cancer of “fake news” rather than concentrate on the issues that must drive the 2019 governorship election in the state. He noted that Maku’s campaign is focused on peace, security, development and empowerment, issues which are critical for the future survival of the state. Accordingly, he urged all candidates in the 2019 contest to run an issue based campaign and forget about spreading “fake news” in the hope that it will dissuade the electorates from voting the APGA governorship candidate.