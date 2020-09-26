Makinde’s aide replies Adelabu, says gov fulfilling campaign promises

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, has said that the governor has been fulfilling his electoral promises and building a new Oyo State.

The governor’s aide stated that contrary to criticisms by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in the state, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, who said none of the promises Makinde made to the electorate had been fulfilled, the governor had, in the last one year and four months, placed the state on a sound footing for economic expansion and put in place policies and programmes that were lifting the people from poverty to prosperity.

Chief Adelabu had, on Thursday, at a media parley heralding his week-long 50th birthday celebration, noted that he had the wherewithal to boot out Makinde from office come 2023, as the governor had not fulfilled his electoral promises.

But a statement by the governor’s media aide at the weekend indicated that Adelabu’s comments were clear indications that he had lost touch with the current reality in Oyo State, “having been blinded by unbridled ambition to govern the state.”

Adisa said: “Governor Makinde, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made promises on the campaign train which were later crystalised into the four-point service agenda of his administration including security, health, education and expanded economy (using the agricultural value chain).

“14 months into the tenure, notwithstanding the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rattled the world and slowed down the pace of developmental works, the administration of Engineer Makinde has been busy recording one great landmark achievement after the other.

“Even the blind can see the improvements made to the health sector; everyone can see that the free and qualitative education is yielding fruits; that the security has been taken a top notch; and that the economy is expanding fast with improved infrastructure and revival of moribund companies that harbour huge revenue potentials.”

The statement further maintained that thanks to the prudence and ingenuity of the Makinde administration, which recently introduced the Alternative Projects Funding Approach (APFA), the government is presently working on the all-important 67-kilometre Moniya – Iseyin road to open up the food basket of the state; the 21-kilometre Ajia – Airport road; remodeling the Adamasingba Stadium, as well as fixing the abandoned Agbowo Shopping Complex in Ibadan.

The statement indicated that Makinde’s achievements in 14 months had already outclassed the returns of the eight year tenure of the immediate past APC administration in the state.