The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, over what the party described as “exemplary performance in his first 100 days in office.”

The PDP in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, specifically mentioned how Makinde has brought finesse, decency and maturity to bear in the administration of the state.

The party however, urged him to remain focused and avoid distractions as he strives to excel and etch his name, and that of the PDP in gold, and consolidate the grip of the party on power.

It also urged members of the ruling party and the people of Oyo state to continue to support Gov. Makinde, whom the statement described as “21st century administrator,” adding that where others had failed, the PDP governor has not only excelled, but has also displayed capacity to break new grounds.

The party then assured that it would continue to monitor all his political office holders and also relate more closely with the electorate in order to ensure no gap is left for miscommunication and to ensure that office holders continue to implement policies that would make living more enjoyable for Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “We congratulate Governor Seyi Makinde for his exemplary performance in his first 100 days in office. He has demonstrated capacity to break new grounds in the administration of Oyo state and we are proud of him.

“We urge him to remain focused and keep working to build a state where no citizen will be left uncared for. We appreciate his finesse and approach to governance, which is today’s benchmark for other states in the country.

“As a party, we will keep relating closely with the people and also guide our office holders to ensure we all operate at the same wavelength and ensure that needs of the people are met.”