Makinde tells opposition parties, your ranting cannot distract us

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has hinted that the distractions caused by the state’s opposition would not deter his administration from delivering good governance.

The governor announced this at an Elekuro Ibadan Ramadan lecture organized by Hon. Abdullah AbdulRasaq Ademola (Omo Sheu), who represents the Ibadan South-East 1 State constituency, and added that his government would not deviate from its pledge of supporting democratic principles and implementing people-centered programs.

Makinde, who was portrayed by Prince Dare Adeleke, Chairman of Pacesetter Transport Company, urged the citizens of Oyo State to pray for the success of his administration and an end to insecurity in the country during Ramadan.

“God has given us the month of Ramadan to pray for the things that are most important to our survival; the first of these should be the development of our state, and we should also pray for the country to be free of insecurity.

“I believe that God Almighty will not abandon us and that our prayers will be heard; therefore, let us keep up the pace of our prayers, and all will be well in Allah’s name.

“However, the ranting of the state’s opposition elements should not be seen as something serious that could deter us; we are resolute to deliver on our campaign promises, and those are the big pacts we made with the people; we will not let them down, and we will not be distracted by the noise of the critics.”

The lecture was attended by leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, political appointees , members of the State House of Assembly, party supporters and hundreds of Islamic faithful, who stormed the 4th Annual Ramadan Lecture.

The program was organized under the Jamuhiyat Allahu Rasaq Islamic Society of Nigeria, JARIS was almost turned into a political rally of sort as political leaders took turns to eulogize the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde and his sterling achievements since taking over in 2019.