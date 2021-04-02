Makinde hails PDP leadership over south-west zonal congress

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde thanked the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) for agreeing to organize the Southwest zonal congress.

Daily Times gathered that the congress has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Governor Makinde praised the NWC’s decision in a statement released to journalists on Friday, saying he was glad the NWC “bowed to superior reasoning about the congress.”

He, however, warned the NWC against allowing divisive elements within the party to “unduly influence party decisions on the national level.”

“Any effort to postpone the date of the PDP National Congress from April 10 is a warning to party loyalists that the hierarchy has been compromised,” the governor said, adding that such an action would have “dire consequences.”

He said: “However, it has come to my notice that some divisive elements within the party are trying to unduly influence party decisions on the national level. It is shameful that while the peace and reconciliation committee is going about trying to bring the party together, some people are determined to factionalise it.

“The NWC must not reward those who are operating against the party’s long-term interests. Any attempt to change the date of the Southwest Congress from April 10 is an indication that the hierarchy has been compromised, I must warn. Such a course of action will be disastrous.

“For one thing, we will be forced to take all necessary measures to take back our party.”

Makinde restated that the PDP was the best alternative for Nigerians even as he called on party members to expend their energies in positioning the party while gearing up for leadership at the national level.

“We must show Nigerians that we are the real deal. The NWC should rise to its responsibilities and prevail on the person or persons acting as clogs in the wheel of the party’s progress. Remember, the PDP is greater than any individual,” the governor added.