The Oyo state government has approved N832.6m for the procurement of 100 units of KIA Rio 1.4 executive vehicles for security agencies in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism of the state, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, made this known at the end of the council’s meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Olatubosun said the essence of purchasing these security vehicles, will be to enhance the performance of the security agencies in the state, as promised by the state governor, Seyi Makinde during his gubernatorial campaign.

The commissioner also said, the vehicles will aid the state’s security operatives to move easily round the nooks and crannies of the state, to ensure peace and security.

(NAN)