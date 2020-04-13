The majority of Germans are against lifting the restrictions on movement put in place to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

In survey results from research institute YouGov on behalf of dpa, 44 per cent advocated for an extension of the measures beyond April 19, while 12 per cent are even in favour of tightening them.

Only 32 per cent are in favour of a relaxation and 8 per cent for an abolition of the restrictions, while 5 per cent did not give any details.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Wednesday discuss with state governments, who are responsible for enforcing the restrictions, how to proceed after April 19.

On March 22 the group had decided on comprehensive restrictions on freedom of movement, which were initially to last for two weeks but were later extended over Easter until April 19.

Sporting and cultural events with spectators had been banned before that and most shops had closed, with the exception of food stores and supermarkets.

Germans also reported a high compliance with the restrictions. Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they comply with them in full, 18 per cent only partially and 2 per cent not at all.

This shows discipline has only slipped slightly compared to the beginning of the contact ban at the end of March.

Read also: Australia has ’cause for hope’ in virus fight, health minister says

At that time, 83 per cent said that they were fully complying with the measures, 12 per cent partially and 2 per cent said they ignored the restrictions. (dpa)