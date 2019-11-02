Abuja – Majority of people with drug use problems in West Africa are unemployed and effective

drug treatment services for drug use disorders are inadequate, according to West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) Report (2014 – 2017).

Released on Oct. 30, the WENDU Report is the first-ever regional report on illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse in West Africa.

It was prepared through the collaborative efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), with financial support from European Union.

Mr Sylvester Atere, the UNODC Outreach and Communications Officer in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, quoted the report as indicating that “diagnosis and treatment services for co-morbidities, including HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis infections among people who use drugs are insufficient.’’

He noted that the report recommended governments and other stakeholders to include drug demand reduction as major health priority in ECOWAS member states.

He said that the report called for concerted efforts by national governments in the region to prioritise drug demand reduction in keeping with the balanced approach highlighted in the recommendations of the UN (UNGASS, 2016).

According to the report, UNODC is mandated to assist member states in strengthening national responses, in accordance with members’ international obligations.

It indicated that UNODC had devoted part of its technical assistance to states, advocating that drug-related disorders, including addiction, be recognised as health problems.

In this regard, it added, scientific approach should be promoted to encourage member states to develop policies and strategies based on evidences to prevent and treat drug addiction disorders.

The report revealed that illicit drug supply and use posed enormous challenges to countries in West Africa and called for sustainable solutions to overcome the lack of reliable evidence for policy formulation and evaluation of interventions in the region.

The report aims at shaping evidence-based policy decisions and practice, addressing the social, health and economic consequences of substance use by identifying risk factors for drug use and targets for preventive healthcare in the region.

It focuses on drug interdiction, substance use disorders and treatment, presenting the stark realities of the vulnerability of West Africa and Mauritania.

Buhari keeps on travelling while Nigerians are wallowing in poverty – Galadima

The report presents the realities of the vulnerability of the region to illicit drug use, production and trafficking, and its spillover effects as an issue of great public health and safety concerns.