One of Nigeria’s surviving Reggae music legend, Majek Fashek, is critically ill and currently receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in England.

According to premium Times, his manager, Uzoma Omenka, stated on Monday, that the 70-year-old singer was flown out of Nigeria on Wednesday after his condition became critical.

He noted that, “Majek is not dead; he is very sick and we are stranded and we need funds urgently

“We want his fans to pray for him; we have been to Nigerian High Commission in the UK and they said they have no funds and it is not their duty, you can’t imagine. We even got a letter from Queen Elizabeth hospital informing the high commission about Majek’s condition but it has amounted to nothing.”

Omenka, appealed that the ‘Send DownThe Rain’ crooner currently requires about 5000 pounds (about N 2.2 million) to cater for his feeding, transportation amongst expenses.

The manager said, “Majek’s ailment is a culmination of so many things. Back in Nigeria, we went from hospital to hospital; St Nicholas even supported us at some point. I sold cars, properties to offset his hospital bills. The airline didn’t even want to fly him to the UK because of his condition; we have spent over N10 m in Nigeria.’’

“One of the issues are that Majek doesn’t have a house in Nigeria, so since January, I was paying N1.2 million monthly on accommodation. This was because we needed an apartment that has stable electricity. You know Majek was psychiatric and it meant he couldn’t stay in an apartment can’t stay with a generator so we lived in Metro Apartment where I paid N40,000 daily because I couldn’t afford to pay monthly or yearly.”

He added, “Thankfully, a prominent Nigerian has offered to pay Majek’s medical bills only. Majek has granted me permission to plead with his fans to assist him financially. Donations can be sent to Omenka Uzoma Day, GTB Bank and UK account, Omenka Uzoma Day Barclays Bank, Account No;30260762, Sort code: 202947.”

In 2015, it was revealed that Majek, who has worked with the likes of Tracy Chapman, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Jackson, Snoop Dogg, and Beyoncé, was bankrupt and battling drug addiction which he admitted and later was later taken to a drug rehabilitation centre in Abuja.

The legendary made his debut hit ‘Send Down The Rain’ which attracted international attention in 1987, also played a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie ‘Mark of the Beast’.

