Maj. Gen. Magoro, a former minister (1984-85) was at the State House today, to meet Pres. @MBuhari , he was wearing a beautiful agbada designed to celebrate Nigeria’s 25th Anniversary in 1985. See PMB wondering how the outfit stayed that clean and well preserved for over 30 years. pic.twitter.com/wnJRtiztT4

It was a refreshing time of going down memory lane, as President @MBuhari today, received at the State House, Abuja, some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985. pic.twitter.com/TiHN4snOzt