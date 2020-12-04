Maina ordered to remain in prison till end of trial

On Friday, The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, to remain in prison till the end of his trial. Who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2bn money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger. Daily Times reports.

Justice Okon Abang made the order following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.

But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria earlier on Thursday.

Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said, “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.

“So he shall be remanded in correctional center pending the conclusion of the trial.”

The judge acceded to the request and adjourned the case till December 8 after Maina’s lawyer Adaji Abel, who newly took over his defense on Friday appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.