Mailafia warns Buhari, Igangan Attack, If you can’t protect us, Igboho, others will

Former presidential candidate, Obadiah Mailafia, on Thursday, blamed the recent attack which took place in Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State on the failure of state security.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the state capital.

Recall that not less than fifteen people were killed during the attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen who invaded the town between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Mailafia in his statement noted that the attack was carried out successfully due to the failure of both the federal and state government security apparatus.

The former CBN Deputy Governor charged President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Igangan and commiserate with the victims of the incident.

“This carnage in Igangan is a failure of state security. You need to come to see the people of Oyo State and commiserate with them on the failure of our Federal and State to protect its citizens.”

“We, therefore, find it truly reprehensible that this kind of situation can be tolerated.”

READ ALSO: Buhari claimed our projects, says PDP

“We are very angry and heartbroken about what happened in Igangan and we condemn it.”

“Mr President, you are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian people voted for you. One of the first Directive Principles of the Nigerian constitution is that the state shall guarantee the security and welfare of her citizens.”

“So, Mr President, I appeal for you to visit this state. The people of this state are very peaceful and enlightened. They don’t deserve what is happening to them.”

“And if you don’t do it, the youth will take over. Sunday Igboho and his team are waiting. Where the government cannot come to their help, they will help themselves. The choice is yours, Mr President.”