Maiduguri thrown into darkness as Boko Haram blow up Power Tower

Boko Haram terrorists have disrupted the power supply in Maiduguri just three days after blowing up a power tower on Saturday, leaving the city in the dark once more.

Terrorists hit power plants three times in January to keep the city in the dark.

It took almost two months for power officials to repair the damage caused in January when insurgents planted land mines, injuring officials of the Nigerian Transmission Company as repairs began.

As residents and business owners turned to alternative power generation sets for electricity, repairs had to be carried out under strong military escort.

Residents were overjoyed last Wednesday when power was restored from the national grid.

However, following Saturday’s assault, the joy appears to have faded.

“I am tired, depressed,” one resident told newsmen “It’s just too much for us.”

Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State, has become a target for insurgents as the Nigerian military continues its offensive against terrorist operations in the nation’s North-East.

In February, at least ten persons were killed and 47 injured after Boko Haram launched explosives towards the city.

A Professor of socio-linguistics and international relations at the University of Maiduguri, Dikwa Khalifa, has said the attacks on Maiduguri should be interpreted as a sign of weakness on the part of the terrorists.

The attacks, he claims, are intended to divert attention away from the ongoing military operation in Boko Haram strongholds.