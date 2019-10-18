The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has been nominated to lead the charge by ECOWAS countries against irregular migration of citizens within the region and corruption on member countries’ national borders as well as the region’s joint anti-corruption forum.

The EFCC boss was nominated came by the Head of Mission, Border Management and Migration, ECOWAS, at the end of a two-day workshop on “Capitalization and Sharing of Good Practices on Promoting Regular Migration and Fighting Border Corruption,” organised by Niger Republic’s High Authority against Corruption and Assimilated Offenses, HALCIA, in Abuja on Thursday.

Magu, while accepting the leadership role, commended the organisers for putting up a successful event of high standard, declaring that the EFCC will live up to the expectation in the responsibility, given to it by the ECOWAS member states.

He further stated that the EFCC was well-placed for the role given the Commission’s crime preventive capabilities, as well as in investigation and prosecution, which he said the EFCC will bring to bear in the responsibility to combat irregular migration and border corruption.

Earlier, representative of Mali Central Office for the Fight against Illicit Enrichment, OCLEI, Bagayoko Fanta Camara, thanked the EFCC boss for accepting the leadership role which he said was made after careful considerations.

Camara extended his gratitude to all the participating institutions, including the Joint Commission for Cooperation between Niger and Nigeria, as well as the ECOWAS Commission and hoped that the implementation of the decisions taken, will kicked off without delay.