The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has tasked the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria, CIFIPN, not to compromise professionalism for pecuniary gain.

He also expressed the Commission’s preparedness to partner with them in preventing fraud, corruption and cyber crimes in Nigeria.

“Even if we are not with you physically always, we are with you in spirit,” Magu said.

Magu who made the declaration while playing host to the executive members of CIFIPN led on a visit by Dr. Victoria Ayishetu, to the EFCC Head Office, Jabi, Abuja stressed the need for the Institute to always carry out background checks of new members joining them, adding that integrity was very important.

While promising to support the CIFIPN in any way possible in order for them to achieve positive results, Magu advised them not to compromise while giving their reports.

He also commended the Institute for deeming it necessary to join force with the EFCC in preventing fraud, corruption and cybercrime in Nigeria.

Earlier, Ayishetu, protem president of the CIFIPN, commended the EFCC Chairman for leading the fight against corruption and money laundering in the country, and for the continuous support that the anti-graft agency had always given the Institute.

While appreciating the anti-graft agency for releasing the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja to the Institute for training, Ayishetu said, “we are also here to give you progress report of the Institution.”

According to her, collaboration will bring a lot of advantages in areas of training of staff to acquire the necessary skills important for forensic investigations, so as to prevent fraud.

“There is need for pro-activeness in fraud cases, because over the years, re-activeness has not yielded positive results in the fight against fraud and money laundering,” she said.