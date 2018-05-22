Magu to sue online publication over false report on guber ambition

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that he will sue the publishers of 247ureports.com for publishing falsehood over purported governorship ambition against him.

Describing the publication as false, malicious and an affront on his professional integrity, the EFCC boss said that he has briefed his lawyers to initiate legal action against the news medium, and all others who published the libellous report.

This was contained in a statement by the commission’s head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to journalists on Monday.

The publication, which first appeared on247ureports.com comes with the headline, “Exclusive: Buhari Holds Secret Talks With Sheriff To Push For EFCC Magu’s Guber Ambition”.

The publication further claimed that Magu was keen on pursuing the ambition, to seek “protection from arrest following a series of exposé that would lead to his conviction”.

But the EFCC has faulted the publication saying that the online publication was fabricated and malicious.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the EFCC, has been drawn to publications in a section of the online media, claiming that its acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, is nursing a governorship ambition in Borno State.

“The EFCC chair who was recently named chairman of heads of anti -corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa has been exemplary in the discharge of his duties as anti-graft czar and does not need protection from forces which exist only in the fecund imagination of the publisher of the Online news portal.

“Moreover, the disingenuous attempt to dress Magu in the garb of a politician is the height of mischief in fiction writing. Mr. Magu is not a politician‎, and is not nursing any governorship ambition”.