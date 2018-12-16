Magu has proven to be good in fight against corruption – Enugu CP

Like this: Like Loading...

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam has described the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu as a very professional officer who has proven his mettle in the fight against economic and financial crimes. The Commissioner made the remark when he hosted the new Zonal Head of the Commission, Usman Imam who paid him a courtesy call in his office at the Area Headquarters in Enugu. “CP Ibrahim Magu has done excellently well and the records are there. Indeed, I think, he is one of the best to have headed that place. He has made us proud as officers and Nigerians,” Danmallam stated. While describing EFCC as a reliable and complementary ally in the fight against crime, the CP assured of the Command’s support to the Commission in the discharge of its duties. “We shall give our maximum cooperation to your Commission to ensure that you perform your constitutional functions without any fear or intimidation”, he assured. Earlier, the zonal head while addressing the CP said: “I am here, having newly been seconded to the South East zone by the Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to say thank you for all your support to EFCC. Indeed, the Nigeria Police could be said to be the fulcrum on which the Commission stands. “I am here also to ask for the continuous assistance that our agency has gotten from the Nigeria Police.” The visit is part of the zonal head’s familiarization tour to the Commission’s stakeholders in the zone. Moses Oyediran, Enugu