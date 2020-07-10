Magu: CCTV reportedly captures destruction of computers in EFCC office

New information has trickled out in the wake of President Muhammadu Buhari’s suspension of Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Magu was suspended following allegation of corruption by a presidential panel headed by Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation.

Daily Times gathered that unknown persons smashed 10 computers at the National Financial Intelligence Unit office of the EFCC in Abuja.

CCTV captured the crime although the perpetrators have not been confirmed yet.

Malami confirmed in a statement that President Buhari approved the suspension of Magu to allow thorough investigation be carried out.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regard(s).”