Super Eagles goalkeeper Coach, Alloy Agu has urged 20 year-old goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to wait for his time, as the youngster was an unused substitute in the international friendly against Ukraine.

“We can’t put everyone at the same time, it’s a gradual process and another friendly is coming up in October,”

“By his grace we are working with all the players, Maduka inclusive; we have seen him, he has a lot of quality, we would continue to work with him and every player invited will surely get to play.” the former Super Eagles goalkeeper said.